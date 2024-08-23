Not Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan calls THIS co-star his favorite actress

Ram Charan who recently attended an event in Hyderabad opened up on his list of favorites and preferred choices in a fun conversation on stage. The actor delighted everyone as he openly spoke about his movie genres and more. During the event, Ram Charan was caught up in a candid rapid-fire round where he revealed his favorite actor and actress from the Industry.

When asked about his favorite actor from the Entertainment Industry, he named Suriya and said, “I like Suriya.’’ Next, when asked about his favorite actress, RC said from his generation he mostly likes Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Additionally, the superstar also revealed that he prefers action films over romance and comedy over thriller. Taking about the same, Ram said, “My next film with Buchi Babu will have more comedy than my previous films.”

Moreover, reacting to a choice between Orange, Magadheera, and Rangasthalam, he picked Magadheera and called it his landmark movie. In the same event, the actor also recalled a crazy fan encounter. Ram Charan shared that when he went to Japan for RRR’s promotion, he met an old woman who was a great fan of him and his films.

Talking about the same, he said, “She had a 180-page art book, and in all the 180 pages, she hand drew every expression of mine from all the movies, all the songs. I thanked the RRR team for taking me to Japan and just to experience that person. She does not know my language, she was only introduced to me through the last 6-7 films by someone and that is something heartwarming.” RC also said that having someone as your fan from the older generation is a different kind of feeling.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will appear next in his much-awaited film Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the political thriller as confirmed by producer Dil Raju will have a Christmas release, this year.

Apart from the RRR actor, Game Changer also features Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film revolves around an IAS officer, who strives to combat corrupt politicians.

