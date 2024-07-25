Pranita Subhash expecting second child with husband Nitin Raju; flaunts baby bump in announcement photos
Pranita Subhash shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot to announce her second pregnancy. Check out!
Actress Pranitha Subhash has taken social media by storm as she announced exciting news today (July 25). Sharing pictures of her baby bump, she announced the news of her second pregnancy.
Check the pictures below!
ALSO READ: Meet actor who was once detained during pub raid, got divorced after 2 years of marriage and is a South megastar’s niece