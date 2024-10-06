Inside Lakshmi Manchu's birthday party in Mumbai: Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet and others join the celebrations

Lakshmi Manchu recently hosted a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani amongst others arrived at the party last night. Now, several photos from the celebrations are going viral on social media.

For the bash, Lakshmi Manchu opted for a bright red off-shoulder dress with puffy sleeves. She accessorized with a gold necklace and completed her look with a pair of sheer red gloves.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh arrived at the bash with her husband Jackky Bhagnani. While the actress wore a simple designer dress, Jackky looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

In some of the inside photos, Sushmita Sen was seen sharing some candid moments with Lakshmi Manchu and YouTuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha. For the night, the Taali actress dazzled in a shimmery ensemble.

Lakshmi Manchu rings in her birthday on October 8. However, this year, she seemingly hosted an early bash for her friends in Mumbai.

Previously, Lakshmi celebrated her birthday in a grand style in Mumbai. The event was attended by celebrities including Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu, Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati amongst several others.

Talking about her birthday, she was quoted by Telangana Today saying, "I don’t like sitting in one place and then people talking in groups, I like dance parties and we danced till the wee hours. I can’t feel my legs. On a serious note, I was touched by the generosity of my friends. So many of them flew in, the ones in Mumbai showed up and stayed on till late. It’s just very reassuring when you are in a new city. They made it feel like home."

For the unversed, Lakshmi Manchu is the daughter of renowned veteran actor Mohan Babu. She has two brothers who also work in showbiz - Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu. Some of her best films include Monster, Gundello Godari, Lakshmi Bomb, Kaatrin Mozhi and more.

