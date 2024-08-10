Inside PICS: Naga Chaitanya’s mom Lakshmi Daggubati, Nagarjuna-Amala Akkineni, Akhil and Sobhita Dhulipala’s parents share family moments on engagement day

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their engagement on August 8 in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad, surrounded by their close family members. This event marked a major milestone in their relationship, which has captured public attention since they were first rumored to be dating in 2022. Recently, a series of photos from the engagement, featuring both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya posing with their families, have gone viral, offering a glimpse into the intimate celebration.

These viral photos beautifully capture the joy and warmth of the gathering, with everyone dressed in traditional Indian attire. At the ceremony, women were dressed in elegant sarees while men were in classic kurtas. They posed for the cameras against a backdrop of banana leaves and vibrant floral decorations. The photos offer a mix of formal family portraits and candid moments, highlighting the joyful atmosphere as the two families came together to celebrate the couple's union.

Among those in attendance were Naga Chaitanya's brother, Akhil Akkineni, his stepmother Amala, and his mother Lakshmi Daggubati. They joined Sobhita's parents for photographs, all smiling warmly, reflecting the happiness of the occasion.

A few moments ago, Sobhita also shared some candid pictures with Naga Chaitanya from their engagement ceremony. Sharing the photos, she wrote a deep and meaningful caption which read, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

Soon after she dropped the post, several celebrities took to the comments to shower the newly engaged couple with well wishes.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to the Citadel actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the couple decided to part ways after four years of their marriage, much to the shock of their fans.

