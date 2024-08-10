Sobhita Dhulipala drops engagement PICS with fiancé Naga Chaitanya; Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and other Bollywood stars shower love

It's official! Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is engaged to South star Naga Chaitanya. The couple had their private engagement ceremony on August 8 this year at their residence in Hyderabad. A day after Naga's dad, superstar Nagarjuna announced their engagement on social media, the Made In Heaven actress dropped her pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and others have showered love on her post.

In the pictures, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya can't take their eyes off each other. The first photo shows the newly engaged couple sitting on a well-decorated swing with their back towards the camera. The second picture shows them happily posing for the camera on the swing. The actress has her hand wrapped around his arm.

Both look lovely in traditional outfits. While Sobhita opted for a peach-colored silk saree with her hair tied in a gajra bun, Naga wore a beige three-piece ensemble, an attire worn in Andhra Pradesh.

In one of the photos, The Night Manager actress can be seen having a fun moment with her fiance, Naga as she gets clicked for a candid still.

Sobhita accompanied her post with some poetic lines that read, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting..."

For the uninitiated, the lines are borrowed from a Tamil classic poem, titled Kurunthogai. The poem is the second of the eight anthologies in the Sangam literature. It was translated into English by AK Ramanujam.

Let's take a look at Sobhita and Naga's pictures here:

Sobhita's latest post has reached more than 6,20,000 likes. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and other celebrities liked her post.

Some of them congratulated the newly engaged couple in the comment section. The list includes Fatima Sana Sheikh, Anurag Kashyap, Diana Penty, Aaliyah Kashyap, Manish Malhotra, Tara Sharma and many more.

"Ayyyyyeeee! Congratulations," Fatima wrote. Anurag dropped three red heart emojis. Diana commented, "Congratulations you guys."

Sobhita's Made In Heaven co-star Arjun Mathur and show's co-creator Zoya Akhtar also reacted to it. Check out their reactions below.

Congratulations to the couple!

