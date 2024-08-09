Sobhita Dhulipala drops NEW photos with Naga Chaitanya from their engagement and they are truly and madly in love
As they make their relationship official, recently engaged couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala unveil loving moments from their ceremony. Check it out!
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to start their new journey as they make their relationship public. The happy couple had gotten engaged on August 8, 2024, and now the actress herself has shared some lovely pictures from the ceremony.
Check out the pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony: