Fact Check: Does Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement date choice have anything to do with Samantha? HERE'S THE TRUTH

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently marked a significant milestone in their relationship by getting engaged on August 8. However, this date has since stirred curiosity and speculation across social media. Some netizens have drawn misleading parallels to past relationships, particularly with rumors suggesting a connection to Samantha's proposal on the same date, however, these claims are unfounded.

Chay and Sobhita's choice of the date August 8 was not influenced by any previous events but was instead a deeply thoughtful decision rooted in spirituality. The date coincides with the Lion’s Gate Portal, a powerful cosmic event believed to bring transformative energy and positive vibrations.

The number 8 is often associated with infinity and abundance, making it a fitting choice for a new beginning in relationships.

For the unversed, August 8 is regarded as a day of great importance due to the opening of the Lion’s Gate Portal. This event occurs when the Earth aligns with the star Sirius, known as the brightest star in the sky, creating a surge of spiritual energy. This alignment offers a unique opportunity for personal growth and transformation, making it an auspicious day for significant life events like engagements.

For Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, this alignment with the universe symbolizes their shared values, a belief in new beginnings, and the importance of surrounding their relationship with positive energy.

According to sources close to the couple, their engagement is a true celebration of their unique connection and love, intended to stand alone without any ties to the past. By choosing this spiritually significant date, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have made it clear that their journey together is about embracing the future with open hearts and infinite love.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's previous marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended in 2021, and he began dating Sobhita Dhulipala shortly after their separation. The couple was first spotted together in mid 2022. Since then, their love has blossomed and now they have taken a step ahead towards their happily ever after.

