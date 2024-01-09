From promise to performance: Jr NTR's Malayalam dub in Devara

For those unfamiliar with the complexities of language in India's diverse film industry, it might come as a surprise that dubbing in regional languages is a common practice. Malayalam, a language native to the southern state of Kerala, has been particularly challenging for many non-Malayali actors. However, a recent development in the world of cinema has stirred excitement among Jr NTR fans and industry insiders alike.

Breaking from the norm, RRR sensation Jr NTR will lend his own voice to the Malayalam dialogues in his upcoming film, Devara. The recent Malayalam promotional clip of Devara features his authentic voice, adding a unique touch to the film's promotional strategy.

Junior NTR, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, has always been revered for his acting prowess. His decision to personally dub his lines in Malayalam for the upcoming film Devara has sent ripples across Kerala. The significance of this move cannot be overstated, as it marks a departure from the norm where most non-native actors opt for professional dubbing artists.

For Junior NTR, it is both a testament to his commitment to authenticity and a gesture of respect towards his Malayali fanbase. During a promotional event for RRR, Junior NTR pledged to dub in Malayalam for his subsequent films, and he has now honoured that commitment.

Advertisement

Growth of Telugu Cinema in Kerala

The journey of cinema in Kerala has been nothing short of remarkable. While the 1990s witnessed a limited influx of Telugu films, the landscape underwent a transformation in the mid-2000s, largely attributed to the meteoric rise of Allu Arjun. His dubbed films resonated deeply with Malayali audiences, catapulting him to unprecedented fame and endearing him with the nickname Mallu Arjun. Central to the success of these films was the impeccable dubbing quality, which seamlessly bridged linguistic barriers. Notably, Jis Joy, now a celebrated director, played a pivotal role as the voice artist for Allu Arjun, establishing a successful collaboration that continues to this day.

Devara hitting screens this April 5

Turning our attention back to Devara, the film is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle. Directed by the esteemed Koratala Siva, the narrative promises a compelling blend of drama, action, and emotion. Jr NTR's collaboration with the talented Jahnvi Kapoor and the versatile Saif Ali Khan has heightened expectations.

Devara First Glimpse

The ensemble cast, which includes stalwarts like Prakash Raj and Shine Tom Chacko, further amplifies the film's potential. Adding another layer of excitement is the musical genius of Anirudh Ravichander, whose previous works have garnered widespread acclaim. His collaboration with Junior NTR for the film's soundtrack is eagerly awaited by fans and music enthusiasts alike.

ALSO READ: Naa Saami Ranga Trailer OUT: Nagarjuna’s next promises a sweet, playful love story that takes a violent turn