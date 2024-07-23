Inside Vijay Deverakonda's lavish house: A sneak peek into Arjun Reddy star's abode in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian industry. Among his many possessions, his house in Hyderabad is one of the most expensive assets owned by the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda lives with his family, including his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, mother, Madhavi, brother Anand, and their dog, Storm. The Deverakonda family bought the house in late 2019 and conducted an extravagant housewarming celebration.

Where is Vijay Deverakonda’s house?

Vijay Deverakonda lives in a beautiful and luxurious mansion in the posh neighborhood of Jubilee & Banjara Hills and Hi-tech City in Hyderabad, Telangana. The house is undoubtedly one of his most valued possessions. According to a report in Siaset, the Dear Comrade actor paid close to Rs 15 crore for the house.

Although we will talk about the details of his house if we have to sum everything up in just a line, Vijay’s house is modern, savvy, and all things classy.

Vijay Deverakonda’s home’s grand entrance

Vijay Deverakonda's home has a charming patio that leads directly into the living room, and the spectacular white facade blends harmoniously with the vibrant artwork inside.

The entrance is beautifully made with French glass doors, which have intricate detailing that makes them stand out. This is the place where the Deverakonda family is often seen celebrating all festivals.

Vijay Deverakonda’s living room

The entrance directly opens up to a spacious, dreamy living room. The drawing room is decorated elegantly with expensive, both modern and antique artwork. It also has artwork depicting Vijay’s memorable character from his film, Arjun Reddy.

We can also see many plants inside the room, which further enhances the look of the house. Deverakonda's white French windows, complemented with mustard blinds, are highlighted by dark grey wingback armchairs against creamy marble floors.

Vijay Deverakonda’s picture-perfect bar

Designed with a contemporary and minimalist design language, Vijay’s spacious multi-purpose bar features grey and white fixtures with a distinctive golden backlight. The bar also has striking bar chairs and is installed in the tone of grey and white fixtures. In addition to enjoying a good drink, the space serves as a workspace as well.

The neutral colors used in Vijay’s house allow other elements to stand out without overpowering them and making the space look elevated.

Vijay Deverakonda’s dreamy lawn and terrace

The highlight of Vijay’s house has to be the lawn, where the Deverakonda family is often seen spending happy family moments. The lawn is filled with plants, including a banyan tree.

Vijay Deverakonda's home features a terrace balcony with plush neutral-tone loungers and hardwood flooring. The balcony is surrounded by breathtaking views and peaceful sounds of nature, making it the ideal spot to host intimate family dinners or throw house parties for friends.

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

Vijay Deverakonda last appeared in The Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film, directed by Parasuram and released earlier this year, revolves around a middle-class man who strives to make ends meet in his struggling life. Apart from the lead pair, the film also has Jagapathi Babu, Divyansha Kaushik, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Prakash, Raja Chembolu, Rohini Hattangadi, and many more in critical roles.

The actor was also seen in a cameo role in the Nag Ashwin directorial movie Kalki 2898 AD. The epic sci-fi featured the Kushi actor as Arjuna from the Hindu mythology Mahabharata.

Up next, Vijay is currently shooting for his next movie, tentatively called VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. He has undergone a physical transformation to embody the role perfectly and is eager to make an impact at the box office with his acting prowess.

Apart from that, he will also collaborate with director Rahul Sankrityan on the tentatively titled VD14, which is touted to be a historical drama featuring Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar.

