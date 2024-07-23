Leaked photo: Vijay Deverakonda's new look from his upcoming film VD12 goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry despite the lackluster performance of his previous film The Family Star. With multiple projects lined up, including the tentatively titled VD12, he continues to capture the attention of his fans. Recently, Vijay and the crew of his upcoming film jetted off to Sri Lanka, where the film is being shot under the direction of Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri.

Unexpectedly, a photo of Vijay from the VD12 set in Sri Lanka was leaked on social media, showcasing his rugged new avatar. Let's take a look.

Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 look goes viral

In the leaked photo from the sets of VD12, Vijay Deverakonda's physique looks well-built with a muscular frame, full beard, and neatly trimmed haircut. Additionally, his fierce and intense expression as he rides on the back of a motorcycle has definitely amped up the anticipation for this project.

Vijay Deverakonda gets a grand welcome in Sri Lanka

A video capturing Vijay Deverakonda’s arrival in Sri Lanka had also gone viral. In the clip, the Kushi star was seen arriving at his hotel with the cast and crew of VD12. Upon exiting his car, a staff member put a garland around his neck and welcomed him with a performance of the traditional Kandyan dance.

This dance, originating from Sri Lanka’s Central Hills region of Kandy, holds deep cultural significance.

All you need to know about VD12

It has been reported that the filming in Sri Lanka will take place for a period of three to four weeks, which is essential for capturing important scenes of the movie. The team has recently completed a 30-day shoot in Vizag, where they discovered and selected beautiful beachside locations perfect for the spy thriller genre of the film.

Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, VD12 marks Vijay Deverakonda’s debut as a cop in a spy thriller, promising action-packed sequences that are sure to thrill fans. Vijay has undergone a physical transformation to perfectly fit the role and is eager to make a significant impact at the box office with his performance.

