Is Ajith Kumar collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel? Actor's manager breaks silence

Ajith Kumar stands as a leading figure in the Indian film industry. At present, he is engaged in the production of his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi, in addition to Good Bad Ugly. Recent reports suggested his potential collaboration with KGF director Prashanth Neel, following news of a meeting between the actor and the director. However, Ajith's manager has now clarified that while the meeting did occur, there are no plans for a collaboration between them.

Ajith Kumar will not be collaborating with Prashanth Neel

Recent reports suggested that Ajith Kumar and Prashanth Neel are set to collaborate on a standalone film linked to Kannada star Yash’s KGF. However, these claims appear to be unfounded. It was also mentioned that the film might be launched in 2025, with Vijay Kirgandur potentially backing the project.

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra has clarified that while the actor and Prashanth Neel did meet and hold each other in high regard, no discussions about a film took place during their encounter. He expressed a desire to see a collaboration between Ajith and Prashanth but noted that, as of now, there are no plans for such a project in the near future.

"These rumours have come online. It is not true. It's true that Ajith sir and Prashanth Neel met. They exchanged pleasantries and have the highest regard for each other but no film was discussed when they met. I would love to see Ajith with Prashanth sir but I don't see anything happening in the near future," said Ajith's manager.

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

Ajith Kumar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirueni. The film also features Trisha Krishnan. He has recently completed filming in Baku, Azerbaijan. Following this project, Ajith will move on to work with filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran on his next film Good Bad Ugly.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is preparing to begin shooting with Jr NTR for their forthcoming project. Prashanth's previous film, Salaar: Part 1, starred Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas gears up for Salaar 2 from August 10; Prashanth Neel to juggle with Dragon