Big Buzz: Ajith Kumar and Prashant Neel to collaborate on 2 films and enter Yash's KGF universe

While fans were rejoicing after watching the third poster of Vidaamuyarchi featuring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, there is yet another exciting news for the Veeram actor’s fans. As per the buzz, Ajith Kumar will be collaborating with Prashant Neel not for one but two major films.

Ajith Kumar to collaborate with Prashant Neel

As per several media reports, Ajith Kumar and director Prashant Neel are set to collaborate on a thrilling project. Not for one, but the actor-director duo will be working together on two films. Both movies will be produced by Vijay Kirangadur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Further, a report in DT Next said that Neel, currently working on the sequel to his Salaar franchise, met Ajith during his break from his film Vidaamuyarchi’s shooting. The KGF director had requested more than three years of Nerkonda Paarvai’s actor for his project.

It's also intriguing to note that Prashanth has been planning a standalone film with Ajith and another project within the KGF universe. And if speculations are true, then there is a chance that we can see Yash and Ajith sharing screen space for the first time. It is being said that the climax of their second collaboration will lead to KGF 3. However, no official announcement has been made.

What’s next for Ajith Kumar?

Ajith Kumar was last seen in H. Vinoth’s Thunivu. The actor is gearing up for the release of two exciting projects. The first one is Vidaamuyarchi with Trisha Krishnan. The action thriller is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions.

Apart from the lead, Vidaamuyarchi boasts an ensemble cast with actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Siddhartha in crucial roles. Initially, the film was to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, but later Thirumeni took over as director.

The film's soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Om Prakash and editing by N. B. Srikanth. Vidaamuyarchi is nearing completion and targeting a Diwali release. If everything goes as planned, Ajith’s fans can expect to enjoy this exhilarating thriller on the silver screen this Diwali.

The second is director Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. It will be released during Pongal/Sankranti 2025. The film also features Telugu actor Suneel, with other prominent names like Sreeleela, Bobby Deol, and even Premalu actor Naslen rumored to be a part of the project.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have bankrolled Good Bad Ugly under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film has National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad as its music composer.

