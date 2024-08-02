Thangalaan War Song OUT: Makers unveil a fury-filled track from movie ft Chiyaan Vikram as a fierce tribal leader
The makers of Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited Thangalaan have dropped their second single called War Song which is energetic and wild. Check it out!
Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan is set to release in theaters on August 15, 2024. Owing to its release, the makers have dropped the second single from the movie called “War Song” featuring the actor as a fierce tribal leader.
Sharing the single on X (formerly Twitter), the music composer GV Prakash Kumar penned the words, “Feel the fury of our #Thangalaan and his tribe as they march ahead with #ThangalaanWarSong.”
Check out the official post here: