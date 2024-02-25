Atlee responds to question about why Hindi films are not being accepted by South audience

Renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar is currently basking in the success of his 2023 mammoth blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film was hailed as one of the finest and massiest representations of King Khan in recent years.

Atlee has also said that he will surely make another return with Baadshah of Bollywood when he has something bigger than Jawan for the actor. In the recent update, Atlee has expressed his thoughts on the term Pan-Indian cinema and shared his views on the current scenario.

Atlee on Pan-Indian films and stars

During an interactive session on ABP Conclave, the Mersal director was asked about why the audience in South India is not accepting Hindi movies and when will this trend change. Atlee gently smiled and said, “To be very frank, Sholay is a highly received film in the entire country. I think the perceptions are treated in a different way.”

He added, “It's not that South people are not watching Hindi films. We have watched all Shah Rukh Sir films, all Salman Sir films, Hrithik Sir films, 3 Idiots is a biggest hit in South. So, I think whatever good content comes everyone is seeing it and as a professional person from the film fraternity or film end. I don’t like the word Pan-India.”

He further mentioned that India is a land of unity and diversity and languages are just a mode of communication and not for knowledge. So everyone is seeing whatever good content is coming out from Indian cinema. For example, KGF was the biggest hit in the entire country but, the Hindi audience did not know who Yash was and after watching KGF Yash became an Indian Superstar. The same goes for Allu Arjun in Pushpa and Thalapathy Vijay in Leo and others. So according to my perspective, I think we all are one and we like to call our films Indian films or an Indian filmmaker.

More about Jawan

Jawan had a stellar star cast which included Nayanthara , Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance. The film was bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and the music was helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Atlee director was released in theaters on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Atlee’s upcoming films

Atlee is currently gearing up for his second Bollywood film titled Baby John which features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The upcoming action-thriller helmed by Kalees and jointly bankrolled by Atlee and Murad Khetani is slated to be released in theatres on May 31, 2024 worldwide.

For the unversed, Baby John is a remake of the 2016 blockbuster entertainer titled Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. The film was helmed by Atlee himself and music was composed by GV Prakash.

