Is Kamal Haasan returning to Bigg Boss Tamil 8 after announcing his exit as the show’s host? Here’s what we know

Kamal Haasan became the face of Bigg Boss Tamil for several seasons, as his enigmatic personality kept viewers hooked to their television screens. Back in August, the actor announced that he would no longer be a part of the show and Vijay Sethupathi took over as the new host.

A recent scoop suggests that Kamal is set to return to the BB Tamil 8 stage. However, it would not be for hosting the show again. The actor is returning to the stage of the reality show to promote his upcoming produced film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Official confirmation from the channel and streaming platforms is still pending.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan reigned as the perfect host of Bigg Boss Tamil for a total of seven seasons since 2017. It was his unique charisma that brought massive viewership to the show and made it a grand success.

In August 2024, Kamal Haasan announced through an expressive post on his account on X (formerly Twitter) that he would not be hosting Bigg Boss Tamil for its 8th season. While he clarified that it was just a short break and not a permanent departure from the show, the news still left many fans disappointed.

Check out the post here

Following this, there was much discussion about which actor or celebrity the makers would choose as the new host for BB Tamil 8. The anticipation ended when the channel announced that Vijay Sethupathi would be taking over as the host for the currently running 8th season, replacing Kamal Haasan.

Since then, Vijay Sethupathi has impressed the audience with his new style and edge to the show. In fact, the show has attained heightened attention and has been constantly making headlines due to the contestants and their intriguing game strategies.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has several projects lined up, including Thug Life and Indian 3. His upcoming production, Amaran, has also attracted significant attention.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses choreographer Jani Master's bail petition in sexual harassment case: REPORT