Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Netizens REACT as Ravindar Chandrasekaran gets evicted from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 saw its first elimination during the weekend episode yesterday, October 13. Surprisingly, producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran got evicted from the house out of the six nominated contestants. After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Fatman took the stage with host Vijay Sethupathi and confronted the housemates.

Soon, netizens took to their social media handles to express their mixed reactions to this week's eviction, as they considered Fatman to be one of the most entertaining contestants. While some expected that Ravindar might get eliminated from the show, others were quite shocked.

A social media user posted, "#Fatman is evicted out of the #BiggBossTamil8 show. He may enter after few weeks for sure. I agree, he is not played good game but definitely without him, 1st week will be no content."

Another user wrote, "Ravindar actually contributed to the game than others. And he gave 100% to the game."

A netizen wrote that Ravindar deserved to be among the top 10 contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 House. The person posted, "#Ravinder exit announcement from the house. Officially he is eliminated from the bigg boss! He doesn’t deserve now, when simply mixtures are enjoying the show. At least deserve to be in TOP 10.”

As Ravindar's sudden elimination took everyone by surprise, another user posted, "Girls team talking about #Ravinder eviction & how it is going to impact the house. #Sachana says he created a content, now BB needs to think about task to make content."

The latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 kicked off with 18 contestants who brought their own entertainment factor to the show. Now, after Ravindar's elimination, the remaining contestants include Jacqueline, Ranjith, Dharsha Gupta, Sachana, Sathya, Jeffrey, RJ Ananthi, Deepak, Sunita Gogoi, Tharshika, Soundariya, Arnav, Muthukumaran, Arun, VJ Vishal, Anshitha and Pavitra.

What do you think about Ravindar aka Fatman's eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil 8? Let us know in the comments.

