Mahesh Babu shares oh-so-romantic moment with wife Namrata Shirodkar as he kisses her on New Year’s Eve
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to his social media to share a romantic picture with his wife Namrata Shirodkar on the occasion of New Years. The actor also wished his fans on the holiday.
Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema at present. The actor is known for his ability to perform massy roles with ease, and has found a place for himself in the hearts of millions of fans.
But going beyond his professional life, the actor is known to be a family man, looking to spend time with his family, whenever he gets a break from his busy schedule. In the latest update, the Maharshi actor has taken to his social media to share an awe-inspiring photo of himself, with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, where the couple are sharing a kiss. He shared the picture with the caption:
“Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth. #HappyNewYear #2024”
Check out the post below:
Recently, Mahesh Babu, along with his family, were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, heading off to Dubai for the vacation. It is understood that the actor would be indulged in an ad shoot there as well.
Check out the video below:
On the work front
The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas, titled Guntur Kaaram. The film features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, and many more in prominent roles.
The film has been bankrolled by Haarika and Hassina Creations and the camera for the film has been cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod. Naveen Nooli takes care of the film’s editing, while Thaman S composes the music for the film. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th.
Additionally, it is understood that Mahesh Babu will next be collaborating with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, in a film that is tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is said to be a jungle adventure, with a backdrop of Indian mythology and epics, similar to what has been seen so far in Rajamouli’s filmography. It is also learnt that the film’s production will begin in 2024.
ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar with kids Gautam-Sitara jet off to Dubai for New Year vacation; Watch
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more