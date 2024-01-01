Mahesh Babu shares oh-so-romantic moment with wife Namrata Shirodkar as he kisses her on New Year’s Eve

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema at present. The actor is known for his ability to perform massy roles with ease, and has found a place for himself in the hearts of millions of fans.

But going beyond his professional life, the actor is known to be a family man, looking to spend time with his family, whenever he gets a break from his busy schedule. In the latest update, the Maharshi actor has taken to his social media to share an awe-inspiring photo of himself, with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, where the couple are sharing a kiss. He shared the picture with the caption:

“Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth. #HappyNewYear #2024”



Recently, Mahesh Babu, along with his family, were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, heading off to Dubai for the vacation. It is understood that the actor would be indulged in an ad shoot there as well.



On the work front

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas, titled Guntur Kaaram. The film features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Haarika and Hassina Creations and the camera for the film has been cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod. Naveen Nooli takes care of the film’s editing, while Thaman S composes the music for the film. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th.

Additionally, it is understood that Mahesh Babu will next be collaborating with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, in a film that is tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is said to be a jungle adventure, with a backdrop of Indian mythology and epics, similar to what has been seen so far in Rajamouli’s filmography. It is also learnt that the film’s production will begin in 2024.

