Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda to Allu Arjun: Stars who have aced their airport looks with effortless travel style

Our favorite stars and their airport looks have always been an amazing topic for netizens and especially for the glamorous world. Many opt for simplicity while some exude their dynamic persona which oozes their glitz and glam with unique style.

Recently, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Janhvi Kapoor were clicked in their cool and stylish outfits that aptly define their fashion statements. Have a look!

Allu Arjun spotted at Mumbai airport

On March 22, Allu Arjun was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his security personnel. For the airport look, the Pushpa star opted for an oversized white t-shirt along with black pants, white sneakers, goggles, and a black shoulder bag that maintained his raw and rugged avatar completely. The reason for his visit to Mumbai has yet to be unveiled.

Janhvi Kapoor jets off to Goa for Devara shoot

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as she left to join the upcoming schedule of her Telugu debut film Devara starring Jr NTR in the lead role. The actor was spotted in a cool comfy white crop top and cream pants along with her handbag. Her father, renowned producer Boney Kapoor, accompanied her at the airport. Janhvi also took time and clicked a selfie with a fan present at the airport. As per reports, the team of Devara will be shooting a dance sequence along with some high-octane action scenes in Goa.

Vijay Deverakonda's arrives in style

The dashing superstar made his dynamic return to Hyderabad airport after attending the special event hosted by Prime Video. Vijay opted for a white oversized shirt filled with green boxes in a pattern along with a black vest inside and a balloon pant. The star also opted for black goggles that kept his charm intact. The actor was also seen holding a script in his hands while moving towards his vehicle. His upcoming film The Family Star which also features Mrunal Thakur in lead will be released on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.

Allu Arjun's upcoming films

Allu Arjun is all geared up for his upcoming release Pushpa: The Rule which is a sequel to his 2021 mega blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, helmed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The action thriller is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Janhvi is all set for her mega debut in the Telugu industry as the actor will feature in Koratala Siva's upcoming film Devara: Part 1 opposite Jr NTR which is slated to release on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. She is also a part of Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama thriller tentatively titled RC16, helmed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Vijay is all geared up for his upcoming release The Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla. Vijay appears in The Family Star as a working-class man who is willing to go to great lengths for his family and loved ones. The film was initially pushed back from Sankranti this year and is set to be released in theaters on April 5, 2024. Vijay Deverakonda is also working on Gowtam Tinnanuri's next film, tentatively titled VD12, which features Sreeleela as the female lead.

