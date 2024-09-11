Jiiva's car overturns after hitting a divider; actor and wife Supriya escape with minor injuries

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Tamil actor Jiiva and his wife Supriya met with a major car accident in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. They were reportedly traveling to Chennai when the mishap occurred. While Jiiva's luxury car was damaged in the accident, he and his wife escaped with minor injuries.

According to reports, a young man traveling on a two-wheeler suddenly appeared on the road, prompting the actor to take a turn in order to avoid a collision. However, his car overturned after hitting the divider. Fortunately, Jiiva and his wife, Supriya, escaped the near-fatal car crash.

Talking to DT Next, the actor even confirmed that he did not sustain any major injuries after the accident and soon traveled to Chennai in another vehicle.

However, several videos of Jiiva losing his cool at the onlookers have gone viral on social media. In the videos, he was seen screaming at the bystanders after the accident as they were encircling him. Nevertheless, police arrived at the scene of the incident to take control and initiated an investigation into the matter.

A few days ago, Jiiva made it to the headlines after he got into an ugly spat with reporters who questioned him about the Hema Committee report.

He said, "I heard about it too. It’s wrong. We had #MeToo part 1, and now part 2 has emerged. Now, people are openly naming the abusers. It’s wrong. We should strive for a healthy atmosphere in cinema."

Jiiva further urged the reporters to avoid such questions to maintain a positive environment. However, when asked about sexual assault cases in Tamil cinema, the actor got into a heated argument and stated that "such issues don't happen in the Tamil industry; it's only in Kerala." The actor also stormed out of the event after the incident.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

