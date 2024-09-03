Here's why Parvathy Thiruvothu thinks Hema Committee is more than Me Too part two

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual and physical abuse.

Parvathy Thiruvothu has raised her voice against the perpetrators following the findings of the Hema Committee report. Speaking about the ongoing issue, she said that the report has become a "game changer" and also a "historic moment' in the Malayalam film industry. Speaking to AFP, Parvathy further explained that the Hema Committee Report row is not just a "MeToo part two."

Parvathy, a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), shared her perspective on the issue. She said, "There was this idea that women working in the industry should feel grateful for having been given an opportunity by the men who were hiring them."

The actress further recalled that such allegations of sexual assault and abuse in Indian cinema are not at all new. The same wave came back in 2018, following the MeToo movement in Hollywood in 2017 that took place because of renowned producer Harvey Weinstein.

Parvathy said that the recent findings of the Hema Committee and the allegations against renowned men are much more than "MeToo Part Two." She told AFP that the report is "shaking everything" and "it isn't an individual-to-individual complaint anymore. It's about a systemic structure that has continued to fail women."

The Thangalaan actress also shared a message with all the women in showbiz who have faced sexual assault. She said, "You are a skilled artist... do not listen to anyone who tells you to find another job if it is so difficult for you."

Parvathy further added, "This is your industry, as much as it is anybody else's. Speak up, so that we are taking the space that is rightfully ours."

The Hema Committee report came to light after it was publicly released on August 19. The controversial report mentioned the widespread exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. It also disclosed cases of sexual assault, casting couch, and male-dominated power structure in the film industry, among other issues.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

