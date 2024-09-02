Jiiva gets into UGLY spat with reporters on being questioned about alleged abuse in Kollywood amid Hema Committee report row

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Actor Jiiva recently got into an ugly fight with some reporters in Tamil Nadu after they questioned him about the Hema Committee report. Initially, the actor tried to deflect the questions, advising everyone to avoid discussing such topics. However, the situation escalated, following which he got into a heated argument with the reporters present at the spot.

At first, Jiiva was asked about the ongoing issues related to the Hema Committee Report. Responding to the question, he said that everyone should try to maintain a healthy atmosphere in the film industry. He added, "We had #MeToo part 1 and now part 2 has come. Now, people are openly naming them. It’s wrong."

Jiiva further urged the reporters at the event to avoid such negative questions as he came to Theni after a really long time. He shared that he previously visited Theni during the shooting of the film Thenavattu. The actor acknowledged that several things are happening across various industries, noting that the media's role is to gather news, and their responsibility as actors is to maintain a positive environment.

Jiiva added, "As actors, we bring a smile to many people’s faces, and we have come here for that reason."

However, the actor lost his cool after a reporter asked him if issues of sexual assault are prevalent in Kollywood too. Dismissing such claims, Jiiva said that it doesn't happen in Tamil cinema. He said, "Such issues don't happen in the Tamil industry, it's only in Kerala." He further asserted that he cannot respond to such questions and that whoever raised this question doesn't have sense.

Advertisement

Following his response, Jiiva got into a fight with the reporters, who later questioned his behavior towards the media. Frustrated, Jiiva left the event without making any further comments on the issue. However, his video has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Mollywood's #MeToo: Mammootty FINALLY breaks silence on rising sexual harassment cases amid Hema Committee Report; Says THIS