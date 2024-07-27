John Vijay gets accused of harassment and misconduct again; Chinmayi Sripaada shares screenshots

Trigger: This article contains information about sexual harassment and misconduct which can be triggering for some readers.

Tamil actor John Vijay, known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films, has once again hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He has been accused of harassment and inappropriate behavior by multiple women. The allegations were brought into the limelight by singer Chinmayi Sripaada.

John Vijay gets accused of misconduct; Chinmayi shares screenshots of complaints

It so happened that the singer shared screenshots of some of the anonymous complaints she received on July 26. Reportedly, a few days ago, a journalist was working on some sexual misconduct involving actor Dileep, and at that time she encountered John Vijay.

As per the allegations, John made inappropriate advances towards the journalist while she was waiting to interview someone. He was accused of ogling and making women uncomfortable at workplaces, pubs and restaurants.

Now, the actor has again come under the radar after Chinmayi shared screenshots of other complaints she received about John Vijay. The incident has not only gotten criticism for John Vijay but also sparked debate on people’s pervasive behavior toward women in general.

John accused of misconduct in 2018

However, it is not the first time that the actor has been accused of misbehavior and misconduct. During the #Metoo movement in 2018, radio jockey-turned-video jockey Sriranjani lashed out at John. She recalled how he called her in the middle of the night, pretending to talk about work.

Following the backlash, John Vijay responded to the allegations and spoke about them in an interview with Firstpost.

He said, “I do not remember the incidents quoted on Twitter; I have not met these people anywhere alone nor asked them out either. If my comments, which I thought were funny and witty, would have hurt anyone at any point in time, I would like to take this opportunity to inform that I am also very emotionally hurt by my behavior.”

Further, he said he would take it as a lesson for the future and he completely supports the #metoo movement. Moreover, John said that if he had not been pulled in he would have been one of the first to voice this cause and support this movement. However, the actor has not yet responded to the accusations labeled him this time.

John on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, John was last seen in the Tamil films Por and Bayamariya Brammai, Malayalam film Thankamani, and Telugu films Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire and Razakar—Silent Genocide of Hyderabad.

