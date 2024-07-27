Prakash Raj pens gratitude note for Dhanush after Raayan’s opening success at box office; shares UNSEEN PICS

Dhanush’s latest and highly-anticipated release, Raayan, grabbed some of the most heightened praises and appreciation from the audience. Within the first day of its release on July 26, 2024, the film has already minted crores at the box office. Amid such momentous achievement, the cast of the film enjoyed a relaxed moment together.

Prakash Raj congratulates Dhanush for massive success with Raayan’s release

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj penned a short note of appreciation for Dhanush as he congratulated the actor for the rave responses to their film, Raayan. On behalf of the love from the audience, he wrote, “Team #Raayan….the joy when your work is loved..bliss. Thank you audience”

He also dropped a bunch of pictures with the Velaiilla Pattadhari star of them spending time at Prakash’s place, along with the rest of the cast and crew of the film. Continuing with his note, Prakash expressed, “Dear ⁦@dhanushkraja⁩ thank you for making this happen.. keep entertaining…”

Dhanush watched first-day first show of Raayan with the cast of the film

On July 26, 2024, Rohini Silver Screens shared a candid glimpse of Dhanush, Prakash Raj, and the other actors from team Raayan as they watched the first-day first-show of the film together, along with the audiences at a theater.

As the entire cast and crew watched the movie on the screen while standing at the balcony of the movie hall, they were greeted by the resounding cheers of the audience and their fans, who thoroughly enjoyed Raayan.

Raayan marked Dhanush’s second directorial venture

Well, the wait for the release of Raayan has indeed been too long and fans were all in awe to witness Dhanush create the magic on screen once again. However, for the actor, this project became extra special since it was his second directorial venture after his first, Pa Paandi, that came out in 2017.

A little more about Raayan

The Tamil language action-thriller Raayan follows the story of a simple hotel owner whose life turns completely upside down once he starts to seek vengeance over the criminal gang responsible for the murder of his entire family earlier.

For his role in the film, Dhanush opted for an unforeseen avatar, flaunting a crew cut hairstyle and a bold and strong physique.

