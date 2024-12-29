Jolly O Gymkhana OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhudeva's comedy film online

Jolly O Gymkhana, starring Prabhudeva, hit the big screens on November 22. Nearly a month after its release, the movie is now set to make its digital debut. That's right, the Sakthi Chidambaram directorial will be streaming on OTT next week.

When and where to watch Jolly O Gymkhana

Jolly O Gymkhana will be available on Aha Tamil from December 30 onwards. Those who haven't watched this film in theaters, can now stream it online on OTT. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote, "Date kurichachu sirika neenga ready ah? #Jollyogymkhana premieres from Dec 30th on namma."

Official trailer and plot of Jolly O Gymkhana

In Jolly O Gymkhana, Bhavani and her family run the Vellaikkaran Biriyani Hotel in Meignanapuram. Their business struggles after MLA Adaikalaraj scams them over a bulk catering order, leading to Thangasamy’s hospitalization. Bhavani seeks help from moneylender Rocket Ravi.

Lawyer Poongundran takes on a case against Adaikalaraj for scamming 28 families but is murdered by his men. As the election nears, Poongundran intercepts Rs 10 crore meant for voter distribution. Adaikalaraj further decides to hire a contract killer to kill the advocate.

After Poongundran’s death, Bhavani and her family disguise his body to create a public uproar. The incident leads to the suspension of Inspector Idithangi and Adaikalaraj's removal from his position. The family plans to withdraw the Rs 10 crore from a bank account using Poongundran’s body.

They face threats from Adaikalaraj and his men. With Kanniga’s help, they successfully withdraw the money. In a final confrontation, they create a diversion with the corpse, leading Kesavan Kutty to believe Adaikalaraj killed Poongundran.

The cast and crew of Jolly O Gymkhana

In Jolly O Gymkhana, Prabhudeva plays the role of Lawyer Poongundran, while Madonna Sebastian portrays Bhavani. Abhirami takes on the character of Chellamma, and Yogi Babu plays Father Martin Luther King. Redin Kingsley appears as a bus conductor, and Y. G. Mahendran portrays Thangasamy.

Robo Shankar is cast as Adaikalaraj's henchman, and John Vijay plays the role of Inspector Idithangi. Sai Dheena is featured as the contract killer Pottu Bhavani.

Jolly O Gymkhana is helmed by Sakthi Chidambaram. The cinematography is handled by MC Ganesh Chandra, while the editing is done by Ramar. The music for the film is composed by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy.

