South Newsmakers of the week: Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra to star in SSMB29, Barroz release, to Suriya 44 title reveal

The South Indian film industry has certainly been buzzing with exciting news this week, grabbing everyone’s attention. With film releases, new movie updates, and much more coming in, there have been some updates that truly stood out from the rest. Let’s take a look at some of them!

South Newsmakers of the week:

1. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in SSMB29

In an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, it was revealed that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's movie, SSMB29, has finalized Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the leading lady. The film, which is touted to be a jungle adventure flick, is set to begin shooting in April 2025 and is expected to continue until the end of 2026.

With the movie slated for release in 2027, it will mark Priyanka Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema after several years.

2. Ram Charan’s Christmas celebration with wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Game Changer soon while also beginning work on RC16. Ahead of these exciting ventures, Charan was seen celebrating Christmas with his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The family celebration was made even more special with their furry companion, Rhyme, as Upasana shared some heartwarming pictures of their time together.

3. Mohanlal’s debut directorial Barroz releases

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal graced the big screens this Christmas with his debut directorial venture, Barroz. The children’s fantasy movie tells the tale of a spirit guardian and his mission to protect a treasure, which can only be entrusted to the descendants of the Da Gama kings.

See Barroz trailer here:

4. Vidaamuyarchi 1st single Sawadeeka out ft Ajith and Trisha

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan are all set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025 with the movie Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film recently released its first single, titled Sawadeeka.

The Tamil song, which incorporates the vibrant style of Mexican Mariachi music, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Anthony Daasan lending his voice to the track.

See the song here:

5. Suriya 44 titled as Retro

The Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer, initially titled Suriya 44, has finally received its official title: Retro. In a recently unveiled title teaser, the makers shared an action-packed glimpse of the film, showcasing Suriya in a rugged and rustic avatar.

