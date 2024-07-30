Raayan selfie: Dushara Vijayan drops special PIC from filming days featuring Dhanush, Prabhudeva, and SJ Suryah

Dhanush starrer Raayan is running successfully in theaters, making a stellar impact. Now, the film’s leading actress Dushara Vijayan has also dropped a special picture from the sets of the movie.

In a BTS moment from the filming of Raayan, the actress shared a glimpse from the shooting of the song Adangatha Asuran. The picture features actors Dhanush, SJ Suryha, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram along with choreographer Prabhudeva.

Check out Raayan’s BTS picture by Dushara Vijayan featuring Dhanush and SJ Suryah

Raayan which stars Dhanush in the lead and is also directed by him, has managed to become a major hit in theaters. The movie features Dushara Vijayan as the lead hero’s sister playing an important role in the entire film.

The movie revolves around a hotel owner from North Chennai who leads a quaint and normal life with his family. However, after a gang of notorious people messes up their tranquility, the protagonist decides to take matters into his own hands, going on a vengeful spree of violence.

Along with Dhanush and Dushara Vijayan, the movie also has actors SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles.

The film was released on July 26, 2024, and received a positive response from critics while its storyline and screenplay post the interval creating a buzz.

Advertisement

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Marking the debut collaboration between the two, this film is touted to have an intriguing plot, considering the updates that have been released till now.

The movie also features actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles who have also been teased with their own character glimpses. Furthermore, Dhanush is also set to play the lead role in music director Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic which is being helmed by Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran.

Moreover, the celebrated actor is also set to don the director's hat once again for the film NEEK aka Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, a rom-com starring actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who is a single mother, debuted as lead at 14, two-time National award winner and has acted in over 230 Indian films