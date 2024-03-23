Earlier in the month, Hrithik Roshan started shooting for the most awaited YRF Spy Universe film, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actor has shot for his action-packed introductory sequence, which will feature him indulging in a sword fight with the Japanese fighters. Hrithik will be joined by NTR Jr. in April 2024, and the duo has allotted around 100 days to shoot for this action-packed espionage thriller. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji have roped in Pritam to do the music album of War 2.

Pritam reunites with Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra on War 2

“Ayan Mukerji and Pritam share a 100 percent track record when it comes to delivering an album that stays relevant for years to come by – be it Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, or Brahmastra. The duo is now set to reunite for the fourth time on War 2. Pritam has also worked with Aditya Chopra on multiple projects over the years – right from Dhoom, Dhoom 2, New York, Badmaash Company, Dhoom 3, to more recently, Tiger 3. The team of Adi and Ayan share a warm bond with Pritam and are excited to collaborate on War 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

Interestingly, War 2 would mark just the second collaboration of Hrithik and Pritam, as the duo have earlier worked together in Dhoom 2, which was also a sequel produced by YRF. This marks the first for Pritam and NTR Jr. “Pritam is also excited to design the music for War 2, as the idea is to compose songs which are to be picturized on two of the finest dancers of Indian Cinema – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The team of War 2 is putting in all efforts to amp up the stakes of this new chapter of YRF Spy Universe – be it scale, action, story telling or the music,” the source added.

War 2 is set to release on August 15, 2025

War 2 brings together two of the biggest superstars from the North and South, making it a Pan-India film in the true sense. The film will be shot all through 2024 and hit the big screen on August 14, 2025. It’s the sixth film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. This would be followed by the yet-untitled female spy film with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, which leads to Pathaan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

