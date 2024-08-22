Jr NTR sends birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi as 'megastar' turns 69: 'Wishing you a year...'
As Chiranjeevi celebrates his 69th birthday today (August 22), social media is flooded with wishes for the mega star. The latest one to wish Chiranjeevi is Jr NTR. Check out!
Jr NTR shared a birthday post for the legendary actor Chiranjeevi as he turned 69 today (August 22). The RRR actor took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "A very happy birthday Chiranjeevi Garu @KChiruTweets. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success and good health."
ALSO READ: WATCH: Megastar Chiranjeevi visits Tirupati temple before 69th birthday, accompanied by wife Surekha