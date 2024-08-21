WATCH: Jr NTR spotted with injured hand alongside wife Pranathi at Hyderabad airport; heading for a recovery break?

Jr NTR grabbed the spotlight a few days back after an official note from his team revealed the actor getting a serious hand injury. Later on, another follow up report by a film journalist from Dainik Bhaskar claimed that the actor would take a 2 month break following his injury, which will thereby cause a delay in his forthcoming projects.

And now, Jr NTR made his first appearance at the Hyderabad airport, days after the news of his injury and murmurs of a break. He was accompanied by his wife, Pranathi Lakshmi.

In the video, Jr NTR can be seen sporting a cast on his left hand, indicating his injury. He could be seen pulling his luggage trolly with the other hand. Moreover, his wife is seen walking beside him, as the duo entered the airport building.

Watch the video here.

Well it was back on August 14, 2024, when in an official note shared by the team of Jr NTR revealed that the actor had gotten a minor wrist injury on his left hand, while working out in the gym. As a precaution the actor has been advised to wear a cast that will immobilize the sprained area for some time.

The official statement read as, “Mr. NTR @tarak9999 has sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury Mr. NTR has completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided."

Coming to his work schedule, Jr NTR has completed shooting his sequences for his upcoming film Devara Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie will be hitting the theaters on September 27, 2024.

The film also marks the South cinema debut for two Hindi actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. While the former is the leading lady of the film, the latter is the primary antagonist in the movie.

