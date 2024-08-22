WATCH: Megastar Chiranjeevi visits Tirupati temple before 69th birthday, accompanied by wife Surekha

It’s a really special day for Chiranjeevi today, August 22, 2024 as he turns 69. The much-loved mega star has been receiving a plethora of wishes from all his fans across the world, who are celebrating the talented actor. Ahead of marking his big day, Chiranjeevi was recently spotted arriving at the Tirupati temple, where he sought blessings.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha was seen arriving at the premises of the temple surrounded by a massive entourage of bodyguards and security personnel. The duo wore traditional outfits while visiting the shrine. They also posed for a few photographs with the temple authorities.

Well, agree or not Chiranjeevi has been one of the most incredible actors in South cinema, who has made some incomprehensible contributions on the celluloid. The fact that he receives continued fame and love is only due to his hard work and dedication towards the craft.

In one of his interviews earlier this year, the mega star recalled a poignant anecdote from his experiences, and talked about a life changing moment. He remembered how someone yelled at him on a film set when he was barely starting out, which made him feel humiliated.

Recalling the past, Chiranjeevi had said, “I was yelled at on set one day. ‘Do you think you’re a superstar?’ they asked me. I felt humiliated, it wasn’t okay that I was talked to like that. However, that was the day I decided I would become a superstar. I used the incident to fuel my ambition. Only I know how hard I’ve worked to be here today.”

Coming to his personal life, Chiranjeevi is married to his wife, Surekha and the duo are parents to their son, Ram Charan. Following his father’s footsteps, Ram has also cemented his name in the film industry as one of the leading pan-Indian stars at the moment.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is now awaiting the massive release of his next film, Vishwambhara, which is a Telugu language fantasy movie. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, it is slated for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025.

