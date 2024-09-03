Jr NTR wraps up his religious trip with Prashanth Neel and Rishabh Shetty; returns to Hyderabad with wife ahead of Devara release

Jr NTR seems to be busy these days, especially due to his tight work schedule. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of his next film Devara. Quite recently, the actor took a break from his work and jetted off for a short religious trip along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and his friends director Prashanth Neel and actor Rishabh Shetty. And now, it seems Tarak is back home after the pious journey.

In the video, Jr NTR is seen exiting the Hyderabad airport amid tight security. The actor wore a turquoise blue shirt and black trousers. He had worn black sunglasses and seemed to don a stern look while walking straight towards his car. Jr NTR was also seen wearing a cast to protect his injured hand.

After Jr NTR sat inside his car, his wife Pranathi Lakshmi joined him shortly after. She was seen wearing a peach-hued suit and looked sophisticated yet stunning.

For the unversed, the RRR actor recently went on a trip to Mangalore along with filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The duo was also joined by National Award winner actor, Rishabh Shetty. The three good friends visited Tarak’s mother’s hometown and spent some days with her, while they visited quite a few temples together.

Back on August 31, 2024, Jr NTR dropped some candid pictures from his trip along with his friends and family. The actor revealed how he fulfilled his mother’s wish for him to visit her hometown of Kundapura, on the eve of her birthday. Moreover, he expressed gratitude to his friends Prashanth Neel and Rishabh Shetty for joining him on this special occasion.

On the work front, Jr NTR has now quite a few projects lined up. He would be shortly seen in the anticipated film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The actor is sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in this film.

Devara is anticipating a theatrical release on September 27, 2024.

