Rajinikanth showers heartfelt praise on Mari Selvaraj’s recent movie Vaazhai; ‘Mari Selvaraj took us to his childhood…’

Rajinikanth, who is all set to hit the big screens this year with his movie Vettaiyan, recently took it upon himself to share a special message after watching Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai. In the words of appreciation written in Tamil, the superstar expressed his heartfelt emotion for the film and how it made him feel.

Talking in detail, Rajinikanth penned, “I recently watched Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai. After a long time, a brilliant and quality film has come out in Tamil cinema. Mari Selvaraj took us to his childhood days through this film. My heart ached when I saw him searching for food in the climax and the scene where his mother wails, thinking that she didn’t let her son eat rice.”

Praising the movie and Selvaraj’s expertise, the actor added, “Mari Selvaraj has proved that he is a brilliant director with his creation. My heartfelt wishes and congratulations to him.” (translated from Tamil).

Check out the official post by Rajinikanth here:

In response to the same, Mari Selvaraj acknowledged the superstar’s kind words and shared a picture of himself with the actor. He added a thank you note with the lines, “I am writing this to you with the same dream of the boy.” (translated from Tamil).

Read the tweet by Mari Selvaraj here:

The praiseworthy comments by superstar Rajinikanth come at a time when he is also in talks with the director for an upcoming film. In a recent press meeting, director Mari Selvaraj confirmed being in discussions of ideas for a film with Rajinikanth.

The director revealed that the superstar loves his movies and his narration style and even called him to congratulate him on films like Karnan, Pariyerum Perumal, and Maamannan.

The recent flick Vaazhai by director Mari Selvaraj is a children’s drama movie focusing on the life of Sivanaindhan, who works at a banana plantation despite hating it. Partially based on Mari Selvaraj’s own life, the film features actors like Ponvel M., Raghul R., Kalaiyarasan, and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles, alongside J. Satish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy, and many more in supporting parts.

