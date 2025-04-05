Peddi: Ram Charan is ‘super pumped’ as first glimpse from his sports drama to release on THIS date; unveils BTS promo

Ram Charan is all geared up for his movie Peddi with director Buchi Babu Sana. With the first glimpse unveiling soon, the actor dropped a BTS promo, announcing the date and time.

In a recent post on social media, the actor penned, “Super pumped after watching the glimpse. You will love it! #PeddiFirstShot Tomorrow, 11.45 AM.”

See the post here:

Aside from announcing the same, Ram Charan was spotted dubbing for the glimpse after posting a picture alongside the director from the studio.

See the picture here:

The movie Peddi marks the actor’s first-ever collaboration with director Buchi Babu Sana. The upcoming venture is touted to be an action-packed sports drama with a village backdrop.

The film features actress Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, making her second appearance in a Telugu film after Jr NTR’s Devara. Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi, the film features actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur fame Divyendu, and more in key roles.

Sharing an update about the same, AR Rahman and Buchi Babu Sana were seen together earlier after wrapping up the mixing works for the film.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the movie Game Changer. The film is a political drama, directed by Shankar, and follows the story of an honest IAS officer who attempts to implement reforms in the political spectrum by conducting corruption-free elections.

Aside from Ram Charan, the movie also featured actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

After wrapping up the shoot for Peddi, the actor will next be joining hands with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for the tentatively titled RC17. The yet-to-be-titled film would mark the reunion of actor and director after Rangasthalam.

