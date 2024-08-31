Is Jr NTR’s Devara based on THIS infamous real-life tragic Andhra Pradesh incident? Here’s what we know so far

Trigger: This article contains mention of mass killing.



Devara: Part 1 is one of the most buzzed-about films at the moment. Ahead of its September 27, 2024, release the movie has grabbed the spotlight for many reasons, be it the first look or Jr NTR’s character reveal. However, the newest scoop about the movie has suggested that its plot has been inspired by a real-life tragic incident that affected thousands of people in Andhra Pradesh.

As mentioned by CineJosh, director Koratala Siva has a knack for drawing inspiration from several real-life historical events in his films. This is evident in a couple of his other films such as Srimanthudu and Acharya.

Quite similarly, this time too, the filmmaker has reportedly based his next project, Devara, on the infamous and tragic Karamchedu massacre that happened in Andhra Pradesh back in 1985.

For the unversed, the Karamchedu massacre happened after the heightened brutality of the high Hindu caste people known as Kamma landlords against the Dalits or Madigas, which led to them getting killed and even sustaining serious injuries. Many others were made to leave their houses and belongings. The incident left a lasting painful impression on the social fabric of the state.

Devara is all set to hit the theaters soon. Quite recently the makers had shared a new poster of the movie, which featured two faces of Jr NTR emoting two entirely different facial expressions.

While the poster was tagged as the ‘Faces of Fear’, it shortly led many to believe and speculate whether the RRR actor was going to essay double roles in the movie. However, despite rumors there is no official confirmation on the matter yet.

Coming to the cast of the film, Devara includes some of the most successful and highly lauded actors from different language film industries in India. Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be essaying prominent roles in the movie, which will be their debut in South cinema.

Besides that, rumors about the release of Devara’s third single have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now.

