WATCH: Jr NTR spotted with a cast on his injured hand as he returns to Hyderabad with wife Pranathi

Jr NTR is currently taking some time off from work due to a hand injury he suffered weeks ago while working out in the gym. It was also reported that the shooting of his film alongside Hrithik Roshan, War 2, was also postponed owing to his injury. Amid these reports, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

What caught everyone's attention was the cast around his left hand that was put in to ensure proper healing. Despite the hand injury, the actor looked stylish in his casual outfit at the Hyderabad airport. Jr NTR opted for a black hoodie teamed with denim and black shoes. He completed his look with a pair of dark-shaded sunglasses.

Jr NTR is expected to return to work after the removal of the cast from his hands in a couple of weeks or days. His team had urged his fans to refrain from speculating anything about his hand injury. A few days ago, they shared a detailed statement addressing the actor's minor wrist injury.

"Mr. NTR @tarak9999 has sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury Mr. NTR has completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has wrapped up the shooting of his film Devara: Part 1 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by none other than Koratala Siva and will hit the big screens on September 27.

The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan as Bhairava. He will be playing the main antagonist in Devara and will be seen locking horns with Jr NTR.

