Kajal Aggarwal hopes the new year brings ‘no plot twists’ as she reflects on highs and lows of 2024 with a family picture

Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up to welcome a wonderful New Year 2025, filled with work, love, family, and friends. The talented actress, who has several thrilling projects on the horizon, recently shared a heartfelt year-end message on social media, reflecting on the ups and downs she faced throughout the past year.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared an unseen photo with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and their son Neil. While the diva hugged her spouse tightly, it was their baby boy who grabbed attention with his adorable gaze as he stared up at something.

Check out Kajal’s post here:

Alongside the post, the Magadheera star penned a long note, reflecting on the happy moments, challenges, and lessons she encountered in the passing year of 2024.

In an excerpt from her note, Kajal wrote, “But in all seriousness, I’m thankful for the lessons learned, the laughs shared, and the moments that didn’t quite go as planned but somehow worked out better than expected. To the people who have been there through my best ideas and my ‘what was I thinking?’ moments, I’m truly grateful. Life may not have gone according to my meticulous plans (spoiler: it never does), but it’s been a year of growth, humour, and unexpected wins.

Ever since Kajal got married and embraced motherhood, she has been an inspiration to many, showcasing how to beautifully balance professional and personal life.

In one of her previous interviews, Kajal opened up about what it truly means to balance work and home, especially with a child who now needs her more than anything else.

Addressing all the stereotypes associated with working mothers, Kajal had shared, “It is okay to be married, be a mother, and continue to work because that does not affect professional life. Your professional life, commitment, your energy, and everything that you are spending is still the same. It does not change just because I have a baby. If anything, I have to compromise on my baby because I want to do my job sincerely.”

On the work front, Kajal’s upcoming movies include Kannappa, Uma, Sikander, and Indian 3.

