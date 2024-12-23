Throwback: When Kamal Haasan talked about his open competition with Rajinikanth, revealed if he was envious of the latter

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are undoubtedly two of the greatest pillars of South Indian cinema. Despite being contemporaries, the duo has worked together in the past on a couple of films. However, after their last film together in 1985, they have not collaborated on any project, raising gossip amongst naysayers about a possible competition between them. In one of his older interviews, Kamal Haasan addressed the same.

Speaking with Jagran, Kamal Haasan, in response to the buzz of animosity between him and Rajinikanth, added that what they do have is open competition. However, there is no envy whatsoever between them.

Moreover, addressing the pivotal question of why they no longer work on films together, the Indian 2 star expressed how it was a choice that both he and Rajinikanth made while they were in their 20s to never utter any snide remarks about one another.

Kamal Haasan said, “It’s not a new combination. We have done many films together. Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor. Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly. But there’s no envy and it’s two different paths. We also never make snide remarks about each other. We made this call when we were in our 20s; it’s not that we became older and wiser now.”

While they no longer work together on films, the veteran actors continue to maintain cordial relations with one another. For instance, both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth make it a point to wish each other on their birthdays via heartfelt messages on social media.

Not just that, on many occasions even today, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan often narrate unheard anecdotes about their strong friendship, which they have strived to maintain to this date.

For instance, in one of his older statements during an event back in 2022, Thalaiva distinctly remembered certain challenges he faced on the sets of his film Thalapathi, directed by Mani Ratnam.

The Vettaiyan star recalled how difficult it was to please his director with certain expressions for some scenes, and upon failing to do so, he was left with no other option than to call up Kamal Haasan for advice.

On their work front, both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have an exciting lineup of films. The former has Jailer 2 and Coolie lined up.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has projects like Thug Life, Indian 3, and the yet-untitled KH237.

