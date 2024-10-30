Kajal Aggarwal's 4th wedding anniversary photo dump sets major couple goals; thanks her 'bestie' Gautam Kitchlu for THIS

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her social media handle to share unseen photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. The actress also penned a heartfelt note for her "bestie" that garnered everyone's attention. In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying some beautiful moments together with their son Neil.

The post also featured pics from their various trips together. The smile on the actress’ face was proof that they are living the ‘happy married life’. Dropping some of their cherished memories together, Kajal wrote, "Happy 4th year around the sun, together, my bestie @kitchlug thanks for always having my back! (sic)."

Soon after the Satyabhama actress made the post, her fans took to the comment section to shower the couple with love and well wishes. A social media user wrote, "Wishing u both a very happy anniversary, god bless u with lots of happiness in the life."

Another netizen commented, "Happy happy 4 years to both of you." "Such a cute couple," read another comment on the post.

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam back in 2020 in Mumbai. During an earlier interview with Vogue, the actress opened up about her love story and revealed that she was best friends with Gautam until they started dating.

"Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives," Kajal said.

The actress mentioned in the interview that she and Gautam used to meet each other all the time but the pandemic made things really difficult for them. It was at that moment they decided to take their relationship one step ahead and get married.

Kajal said, "So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realized that we wanted to be together."

Now, the couple are happily married and leading a blissful life together. They welcomed their first child, a son named Neil on April 19, 2022.

