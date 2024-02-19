Kamal Haasan to address the press in two days; Actor set on announcing candidacy in Parliamentary elections?

Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly a pioneer, not just in Tamil cinema, but Indian cinema at large. The actor, who has been an active part of the film industry for more than six decades now, is currently working on his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life.

Quite recently, the actor was seen getting back from the United States, where he had gone for the preparatory works of Thug Life. At the airport, the veteran actor mentioned that he will be addressing the media in a couple of days with an important announcement. Although it is not known what the announcement is, as per industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, it is almost certain that Kamal Haasan will be announcing his candidacy in the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Kamal Haasan’s political ventures

Kamal Haasan has always been a person with staunch political opinions, a lot of which he has communicated in his films. The veteran actor announced the formation of his own political party in 2018, titled the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

Despite contesting in the 2019 parliamentary elections, as well as the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, the party failed to win any seats.

As per the recent reports, the MNM will be joining hands with the DMK, the party in power in Tamil Nadu at present, for the upcoming Parliamentary elections. Further, it is understood that Kamal Haasan himself will be contesting in the elections as well. However, official confirmation regarding this will only be available after the actor’s press meet.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming filmography

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming science-fiction film, Kalki 2898AD, which features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and many more. It is understood that the Vikram actor will be playing the antagonist in the film. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on May 9th.

Apart from that, he is also a part of Shankar’s Indian 2, the sequel of the 1996 film by the same name. The film features Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek and more in prominent roles.

Additionally, Kamal Haasan is reuniting with Mani Ratnam after 37 long years for a film titled Thug Life. It has been revealed that Kamal Haasan’s character is named Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker. Moreover, the film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik and many more. AR Rahman has been roped in as the music composer of the film, while Ravi K Chandran cranks the film’s camera. Veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the film’s editing.

