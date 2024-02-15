Why does Thalapathy Vijay’s mother, singer Shoba Chandrasekhar want to host a press meet?

Thalapathy Vijay is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the Tamil film industry at present. The actor has been an active part of the industry for more than three decades now, and has been constantly entertaining his audience.

However, the Leo actor recently made headlines for another reason. He announced earlier this month that he would be starting his own political party named Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam, and aims to contest in the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. In the latest update, it is being reported that Thalapathy Vijay’s mother, and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar will be holding a press meet tomorrow, February 16th. The reason for the press conference is unknown, but it is speculated that she will talk about her son’s political entry.

Thalapathy Vijay’s foray into politics

Proving the rumors to be correct, on February 2nd, 2024, Thalapathy Vijay announced that he will be officially entering politics, and launched his own political party named the Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam,

The Bigil actor mentioned that the party had applied for official registration to the Chief Election Commission of India, and added that the President, Chief Secretariat and General Body Members have been elected on January 25th. He further said that the party bylaws were passed on the same day as well.

Vijay also said that the Party’s flag, symbol, manifesto, and other details will be revealed once the Election Commission approves of the Party. Additionally, it was made clear that the TVK Party is focussing on the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections, and has no intentions of contesting in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Thalapathy Vijay on the workfront

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his next film, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time. The film marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director, and also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu and more in prominent roles.

Apart from that, it is understood that the actor will also be seen in one more film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69, which is said to be his last film before he shifts his focus completely to politics. Although it is not known who will be directing the film, as per speculations, Karthik Subbaraj, Vetrimaaran and H Vinoth are in discussions to direct the final film of Thalapathy Vijay.

