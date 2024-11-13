Kanguva: Suriya's Tamil Nadu fans react as the film gets early morning screenings in other states

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is set to hit the big screens tomorrow, November 14. The makers recently announced on their social media handles that the Tamil Nadu government has permitted them to screen the earliest show at 9 AM. Shortly after, netizens took to the comments to express disappointment as other states received permission for 4 AM shows.

As Kanguva is a Tamil-language movie, cine-goers expected a few early morning shows in the state. A social media user commented, "Better to ask for 7 AM Shows instead of night," while another wrote, "9 am? Seriously, Bro." Another comment read, "No 5 AM shows for Kanguva too in TN. "

Netizens have been flooding the comments section, asking the makers to arrange early morning shows in Tamil Nadu.

Check out more reactions below:

According to an Indian Express report, the government adjusted its usual rule of starting shows no earlier than 11 am and permitted 9 AM screenings for the Suriya starrer. The officials also allowed the last or the fifth show of the movie to conclude by 2 AM. Theaters showing Kanguva were also advised to ensure necessary safety and security measures for audiences.

Meanwhile, the film will have even earlier screenings in other states like Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, with some shows starting at around 4 AM.

As per the report, Tamil movies have not been allowed early morning shows in the state for the past 18 to 20 months. The restriction came after an accident during the Pongal 2023 festive releases and it prompted the Tamil Nadu government to halt the practice.

This has led to dissatisfaction among many in the state, especially because Tamil films are being screened earlier in other states.

Additionally, Kanguva is dealing with legal troubles and financial difficulties due to outstanding debts. Fans are hoping the issues are resolved soon to ensure the film's smooth release on November 14.

