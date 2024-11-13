Suriya starrer Kanguva hits roadblock as Madras High Court demands to deposit a hefty amount before its release; Here's what we know

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is all set to hit the big screens on November 14. However, it has been reported that the film has landed in legal trouble. According to a Times of India report, the Madras High Court has issued an order preventing the release of Kanguva unless the producers deposit Rs 20 crore with the official assignee of HC.

The court stated, as quoted by the publication, "If the producer deposits 20 crores on or before the midnight of Nov 13, he can proceed to release the movie Kanguva, on condition that he shall render the account for the collection of the movie within one week of release."

As per the report, the issue stems from an agreement made in 2011 between Studio Green's KE Gnanavel Raja and Arjunlal Sunderdas for the production of a movie. An initial investment of Rs 40 crore was made in this film. However, Arjunlal withdrew from the project after contributing Rs 12.85 crore. Following his demise as an insolvent, the Madras High Court in 2014 appointed an official assignee to manage his assets and liabilities.

After thoroughly reviewing Arjunlal's assets and liabilities, the assignee filed an application in the High Court and requested a directive for KE Gnanavel Raja to repay Rs 10.35 crore in outstanding dues along with 18 percent interest. The court accepted the application in 2019 and ordered the producer to repay the full amount with interest to the official assignee.

Advertisement

However, the assignee managed to recover only Rs 3.93 crore after Thangalaan's release. This forced him to file a new application requesting the full payment of the outstanding debt before the release of Suriya starrer Kanguva.

After listening to the plea, the court said, as quoted by the publication, "This court has no other alternative except to pass the inevitable order of restraining the producer from releasing the movie Kanguva without discharging the decree."

More details about the case against Kanguva's release are still awaited.

ALSO READ: Kanguva Advance Booking Update: Suriya and Siva's film records good pre-sales globally; Tussle continues for showcasing in Tamil Nadu