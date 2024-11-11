Is Suriya starrer Kanguva losing momentum due to limited screens for release and recent delay?

Suriya's highly anticipated film, Kanguva, is set to release on November 14, 2024. However, just before its debut, the film is facing challenges that could impact its box office revenue. According to a report by Aakshavaani, "Kanguva" will only receive 50% of the available screens due to the ongoing success of Amaran.

According to the report, the Kanguva team has been denied additional screens, which could hinder the film's box office performance. Furthermore, the movie faced a setback when its release date was postponed from October 10, 2024, which coincided with Dusshera.

The makers of Kanguva initially postponed their movie’s release to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, which was released on the same day. However, despite being one of the highest-grossing Tamil cinema films in 2024, the Rajinikanth starrer is still reported to have underperformed in terms of the expectations the team had initially set.

Considering all these factors, Suriya's film Kanguva's box office performance has not been strong, and it will be interesting to see how it continues to perform.

Kanguva is a fantasy action film featuring the actor in a dual role. The story follows a brave tribal warrior who fights for his people against their enemies and explores how his battle connects to a shadowy police officer in the future.

Notably, Kanguva is a fantasy action film, a unique genre in Tamil cinema, featuring Suriya in a dual role. The film also marks the Tamil cinema debut of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and many more are also in critical roles. Additionally, the movie is touted as one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Watch Kanguva release trailer here:

Furthermore, Suriya has already wrapped up the shoot for his next film, tentatively called Suriya 44. The movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is touted as a romantic-action film set in the 1980s, with Suriya donning a suave new look.

Moreover, Suriya will next appear in the lead role for the tentatively titled film Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji. The film is speculated to be a divine entertainer flick, with AR Rahman handling the tracks and scores.

ALSO READ: Did Prabhas come to meet Anushka Shetty on sets of her upcoming film Ghaati? Here's what we know