Kanguva release trailer: Is Karthi the mystery character in Suriya's fantasy action film? Here's what netizens have to say

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024. Ahead of the film's release on November 14, makers dropped the second trailer to stir up the excitement surrounding the project. In the clip, Suriya features in two different timelines.

In the present timeline, the actor dons a modern avatar, while in the past he appears as a ruthless warrior fighting enemies. The trailer hints at a possible tale of revenge following the resurrection of Suriya's character. While the makers haven’t revealed much about the plot, the ending scene shows a mysterious character smoking a cigar. Netizens believe this person is none other than Karthi.

A social media user shared a still from Kanguva's trailer that seemingly featured Karthi and wrote, "#Karthi never smoked in movies so far!! For the first time he is breaking his barrier for #Kanguva. So something special in the movie for him."

Another social media user posted, "After both trailers, expecting Decent film overall with strong visuals..1st time On Screen Smoking scene for Karthi? Suriya fans get ready for the Grand Treat."

A netizen expressed their excitement about the Suriya starrer and wrote, "#Kanguva - Karthi's cameo with smoking. Awaiting to witness his character from the movie."

Meanwhile, many social media users speculated that Karthi's character in Kanguva might feature in both the timelines with Suriya.

Check out more reactions below:

Directed by Siva, the star cast of Kanguva also includes Yogi Babu, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Suresh Chandra Menon, Natarajan Subramaniam and others in prominent roles. Meanwhile, the film has secured a U/A certificate with a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Advertisement

While Suriya plays the protagonist in Kanguva, Bobby Deol will play the role of the main antagonist. The movie is reportedly made on a whopping budget of over Rs 350 crore and produced by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations.

Are you excited to watch Suriya starrer Kanguva in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kanguva release date, runtime, full star cast, storyline, director and more about Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer