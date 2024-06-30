Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife Vijayalakshimi has a message for actor's fans amidst his arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Vijayalakshmi Darshan, wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, recently made a significant Instagram post addressing the ongoing chaos involving her husband’s die-hard fans. After his arrest, Thoogudeepa’s fans have been threatening individuals who speak against their beloved actor. His fans have also been posting concerning comments and videos on social media.

Vijayalakshmi urged these fans to refrain from such actions that could escalate the ongoing tensions and believe in the judicial system.

Sharing the notable write-up on Instagram, she wrote, “My dear brothers, Darshan has a lot of love for you and your fans. You know they carry their “celebrities” in their heart as much as you love them.”

Vijayalakshmi asked everyone to keep calm in this situation so it does not worsen the situation. She continued: “It's time for a test. For me, for you, for all of us. We lose patience and speak is harmful. So be patient, let's be at peace. I have conveyed your anxiety to Darshan. They also expressed every concern of you.”

She added that the fans must keep faith in the judiciary, saying, “Let us trust our courts. I have complete hope that we get justice.”

Vijayalakshmi tried to remind everyone to pray to God for the best thing to happen for the D Boss, “In such difficult times, Mother Chamundeshwari takes care of those who misuse the absence of Darshan and wish them bad. Good times will come back again. Truth triumphs!”

Advertisement

“Darshan has urged all celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds. He is sure that he will be a part of your prayers,” Vijayalakshmi wrote in a long post on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Fans extend their support to D Boss

In the common section, Darshan’s fans showed their respect for Vijayalakshmi and support for their beloved star. One of the fans wrote, “We are always with you and dboss until our last breath attige (a place of worship and love emoticon) #westandwithdboss”

Another one, called Darshan’s wife the true hero of his life: “You're the real hero for Him (hands up and lit emoticon) the way your support and showing strength, you'll be a best example for the world. Stay strong.”

A user wrote a heartfelt comment, showing support for the star in these tough times, “Whatever may come, we are always with our D Boss (hugging face, hands up and love emoticon) till this life is there for this boss

Advertisement

Another one mentioned VijayaLakshmi as “Sister-in-law” and penned, “as long as you are with our boss, no one can do anything.”

Recent addition to the chaos of threatening

For the unversed, a 31-year-old fan of Kannada actor Darshan was arrested for threatening film producer Umapathy Gowda and actor Pratham.

The incident stemmed from the fan’s derogatory remarks and accusations against Gowda, claiming he profited from the movie "Roberrt" using Darshan’s image. Following the complaint on June 23, police arrested the fan, who has been identified by his first name Chethan. Later, he was also made to apologize to Gowda and actor Pratham.

Here is everything you need to know about Darshan Thoogudeepa case

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend, actress Pavithra Gowda, were recently arrested for the alleged murder of Darshan’s fan, Renuka Swamy.

Reports reveal that Renuka Swamy had been sending defamatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, blaming her for Darshan's separation from his wife, Vijayalakshmi.

Advertisement

Reportedly, this escalated into a confrontation where Darshan, in a fit of rage, allegedly killed Renuka Swamy. It is further claimed that Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to another accused, Pradosh, to dispose of the body. The shocking details have stunned the nation and started the chaos of random threats by Darshan’s fans.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Netizens connect Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest in Renuka Swamy case with Team India's T20 WC final win and it's hilarious