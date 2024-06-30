Netizens connect Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest in Renuka Swamy case with Team India's T20 WC final win and it's hilarious

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been making headlines in the past few weeks due to his alleged involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Many celebrities from the industry have come in support of Darshan.

Amidst all this, netizens have found an interesting connection between Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest and Team India winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Netizens share memes on Darshan Thoogudeepa amid Team India’s T20 World Cup win

Several netizens took to X and shared some relevant memes after India emerged victorious in the ICC T20 World Cup finals, connecting it to Darshan’s recent arrest.

A social media user mentioned that when Darshan went to jail in 2011, India won the World Cup for the second time against Sri Lanka. Then, the user pointed out how in 2013, when the Kaatera actor was behind bars, India won the Champions Trophy against England.

Drawing parallels between Darshan’s current arrest and Team India’s win, netizens can’t help but keep calm and share their thoughts on the weird connection.

In a tweet, one user mentioned the 2011 World Cup reference and wrote, “Darshan sacrificed himself and went to jail after 2011 so we can win the World Cup. Thank you Aquaman.”

Another user said, “For the 2024 World Cup victory Rohit and Kohli should praise Darshan for his god level sacrifice.”

More about Darshan Thoogudeepa's case

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his rumored girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were recently taken into custody concerning Renuka Swamy's murder.

The victim, a 33-year-old Chitradurga pharmacist, allegedly made disparaging remarks about Gowda, which upset her. He accused her of being the reason behind Darshan's divorce from Vijayalakshmi.

As per media reports, Darshan allegedly used his goons to capture the victim and killed him inside his garage while armed with several weapons. The victim's body was later discovered dumped in a storm drain.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

