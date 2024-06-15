South Newsmakers this week: From Darshan Thoogudeepa’s controversy to Kalki 2898 AD trailer release, and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder, violence, and death, which could be triggering for some readers.

Whether it's the ongoing controversy involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa accused in an alleged murder case or Pawan Kalyan’s oath ceremony, the past week has witnessed a lot of happenings in the South entertainment industry.

If you have missed any of these updates and more, then don’t worry, because, like always, Pinkvilla is back with its top South Newsmakers of the Week.

SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THE WEEK

1. Darshan Thoogudeepa’s controversy

In a shocking turn of events, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged lover Pavithra Gowda were arrested by the Bengaluru police on the grounds of murder charges. As per reports, victim Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist from Chitradurga, had made derogatory comments against Gowda, which did not sit well with her. Following this Darshan Thoogudeepa instigated the murder.

A report in India Today suggested that 3 people have already confessed to the crime and said they killed Renuka allegedly on the instructions of Darshan.

2. Kalki 2898 AD Trailer release

After a long wait, the trailer for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 10. The intriguing 3-minute and 3-second trailer kick-starts by showing a dystopian world where despair looms large. A supreme leader, who sees himself as a deity, controls all the resources within the final city of the world, Kasi, leaving many feeling hopeless.

Soon after the trailer was released, social media was flooded with enormous reactions. The trailer has indeed increased the excitement around Kalki 2898 AD’s release on June 27.

3. Maharaja and Harom Hara release

Talking about the top South Newsmakers of the week, the two most awaited films were released on Friday (June 14). The first is Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja and the other one is Sudheer Babu’s Harom Hara. Both films have so far received good response from the audience.

Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, the Sudheer Babu starrer is a power-packed action flick that was even compared to KGF by moviegoers. People also loved Sudheer Babu’s performance in all action sequences and his magical chemistry with Malvika.

Talking about Maharaja, many hailed the crime thriller for its tight screenplay and exceptional performances by Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap. They also loved the non-linear format used by the director, which was a crisp move that completely nailed Maharaja.

4. Pawan Kalyan's oath ceremony as deputy CM

As the new Andhra Pradesh assembly formed its government with the oath-taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu on June 12, Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as his deputy. The event was attended by several high-profile personalities, including the Konidela family.

The momentous victory of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections has made an impact on their followers. As the actor-turned-politician took his oath, the whole venue was filled with loud cheers, exhibiting his dominant hold over his fans.

5. Maharaja actor Pradeep K Vijayan was found dead

Tamil actor Pradeep K Vijayan was found dead at his residence on June 12. As per an India Today report, he was found by his friend, who had been trying to contact him for the past few days. The report mentioned that Pradeep’s friend contacted the police after his calls went unanswered.

Pradeep’s mortal remains were sent to a government hospital for a postmortem, according to the report. As per the report, the investigation into the actor’s death is currently underway.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Prabhas X Diljit Dosanjh: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveil Bhairava Anthem’s promo, call it ‘India’s Biggest Song’