Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Dr Shivarajkumar shares his thoughts on Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest; talks about destiny

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, a Kannada actor, has been in the news recently for his purported role in the murder of Renuka Swamy. While a segment of social media users has already declared the actor guilty, several celebs from the film fraternity have come out in favor of Darshan.

Now, in a recent update, Kannada Superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar has expressed his views about the current scenario. Have a look!

Shivarajkumar speaks on Darshan Thogudeepa's arrest

As per Hindustan Times, the actor spoke to the press at the inauguration of the new Producer's Association building. During the interaction, Shivarajkumar sympathized with both families and said, “There is such a thing as destiny. There is nothing we can do when it comes to that. One has to think first about whether they are right before saying something. It hurts when something like this happens.”

Furthermore, the Mufti star also requested that we all should wait for the outcome as the investigation is still ongoing about the unfortunate event.

More about Darshan Thogudeepa's case

In connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his suspected lover Pavithra Gowda were recently placed under arrest.

The victim, a 33-year-old pharmacist from Chitradurga, said that the victim was offended by statements made against Gowda. Renuka said that Pavithra was the cause of Darshan and Vijayalakshmi's divorce.

According to media accounts, Darshan killed the man inside his garage after capturing him with his goons and using many weapons. Later on, the body of the victim was found disposed of in a storm drain.

Shivarajkumar’s upcoming films

The Ghost actor is getting ready for his next project with Ram Charan in a movie tentatively titled RC16. The film is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who gained fame with the movie Uppena.

The film also features Janhvi Kapoor who will be collaborating with Ram Charan for the first time after making her debut with Jr. NTR's Devara: Part 1, helmed by Koratala Siva.

According to sources, the movie is described as a sports drama and the filming schedule has been carefully planned and started for the upcoming film.

