Renuka Swamy Murder case: Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others accused to remain in judicial custody till July 18

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The Renuka Swamy murder case has taken yet another intense turn as a Bengaluru court on Thursday (July 4) extended the judicial custody of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others accused of murder till July 18.

The Renuka Swamy murder case has been intensifying with each passing day. The two primary accused Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda have found themselves at the receiving end of trouble as their judicial custody has now been extended till July 18.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s wife made heads turn when she denied her husband’s extramarital relationship with Pavithra Gowda. She wrote in a letter to Bengaluru police, “It is true that she is a friend of my husband, Darshan Srinivas, but you may kindly note that she is not his wife. I am the only legally wedded wife, our marriage was solemnized in Dharamshala on May 19, 2003.”

All the 17 accused in the murder of Renuka Swamy appeared before the magistrate via video conference on Thursday. The Special Public Prosecutor, P Prasanna Kumar, submitted a remand copy and sought an extension of judicial custody of the accused before the magistrate for 14 more days.



What is Darshan Thoogudeepa’s controversy?

Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda were arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy on June 11. The victim is a 33-year-old pharmacist from Chitradurga who had allegedly made derogatory comments against Gowda.

Renuka had even accused her of Darshan’s separation from his wife, Vjayalakshmi. This did not go well with Pavithra. Following this, she planned on taking revenge on him with Darshan Thoogudeepa, who then allegedly instigated the murder.

Darshan, using his henchmen, allegedly got hold of the victim and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons, per reports. Later, the victim’s body was found disposed of in a storm drainage.

