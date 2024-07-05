Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife Vijayalakshmi clarifies her husband’s relationship with Pavithra Gowda: 'I’m his only wife'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s case has taken a new turn as his wife Vijayalakshmi has clarified her husband’s relationship and denied his extramarital affair. Further, Vijayalakshmi stated that she is Darshan’s only legally wedded wife and Pavithra Gowda is just his friend.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife clarifies her husband’s relationship with Pavithra Gowda

As per India Today, in a letter to the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Vijayalakshmi wrote, “It is true that she is a friend of my husband, Darshan Srinivas, but you may kindly note that she is not his wife. I am the only legally wedded wife, our marriage was solemnized in Dharamshala on May 19, 2003.”

Moreover, she also stated that Gowda was allegedly married to Sanjay Singh and even had a daughter with him. Vijayalakshmi urged the authorities to correct the records to prevent any legal or personal complications in the future.

Meanwhile, as the legal proceedings continue, Darshan remains in Bengaluru prison, his judicial custody ended on July 4. The case has drawn significant media attention, because of the involvement of popular actors further highlighting the need for accurate reporting and clarity in legal documents.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s case; Everything we know

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, were arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy on June 11. The victim, a 33-year-old pharmacist from Chitradurga, had made derogatory comments against Gowda.

He even accused her of Darshan’s separation from his wife, Vjayalakshmi. This did not go well with Pavithra. Following this, she wanted to take revenge on Renuka along with Darshan Thoogudeepa, who then allegedly instigated the murder.

Reportedly, Darshan, using his henchmen, allegedly got hold of the victim and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons. Later, the victim’s body was found disposed of in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

